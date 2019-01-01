Live Scores
Fabian Schär scores twice to help Newcastle beat Cardiff

Newcastle lifted themselves out of the drop zone after a much needed home victory against Cardiff.

Fabian Schär scored twice with Ayoze Pérez scoring the third to secure the win for Newcastle.

The Swiss defender’s first goal was a great solo effort as he dribbled with the ball half the length of the pitch to then side-foot home his effort. His second was alittle more lucky as the ball looked to flick off his knee and into the goal from a corner. Pérez then scored from close-range after a low Rondón cross in front of the 49,864 packed stadium to the delight of the Toon Army.

 The £3million defender Fabian Schär was only in the side to replace injured Irishman Ciaran Clark. He was delighted to have scored his first goal for Newcastle and when interviewed said:

 

 

This was Newcastle’s first win in 6 Premier League matches. The win sees them leapfrog relegation rivals Cardiff City into 17th position.

They will host Manchester City in their next fixture.

