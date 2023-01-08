FA to investigate alleged homophobic chant during Man City vs Chelsea

The Football Association will launch an investigation into alleged homophobic chants during Manchester City’s 4-0 FA Cup win against Chelsea.

The discriminating chant was heard towards the end of the third round tie at Etihad Stadium, which City won 4-0.

The FA says it will work with legal authorities and City to look into the incident, writing in a statement: “We continue to work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service, as well as the UK Football Policing Unit, in relation to the use of this term.

“Part of our work in this area has been to provide the relevant authorities with impact statements from LGBTQ+ supporters, detailing how chants of this nature affects their experience and feeling of inclusion at football matches, so that a clearer stance and understanding on the chant can be established.

“We stand firmly against all forms of discrimination and we are striving to ensure our game is a safe environment for all, which truly embraces diversity and challenges hateful conduct both on and off the pitch.”

This is not the first time this week in the FA Cup that homophobic chants have been heard.

The FA has already pledged a probe into claims that homophobic chants were heard during Manchester United's 3-1 win against Everton at Old Trafford on Friday.

That would be the second investigation into alleged homophobia from United fans this season, as such chants were heard during their clash against Chelsea in the Premier League back in October.

Another probe was launched last week after Chelsea's Premier League draw against Nottingham Forest on January 1.