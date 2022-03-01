FA Cup 2021-22 quarter-final draw: Date, time & how to watch

Cady Siregar
Getty/GOAL

GOAL has what you need to know about when the draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals will take place, and which teams are involved

Liverpool have just been crowned champions of the Carabao Cup, but now attention will turn to England's premier domestic cup competition, the FA Cup, as the quarter-final round is approaching.

Leicester were worthy winners of the tournament last season, besting Chelsea in the final at Wembley, but will be unable to defend their title.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the FA Cup quarter-final draw, including dates, teams involved, how to watch on TV and more.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

When is the FA Cup 2022 quarter-final draw?

The FA Cup quarter-final draw will take place at 7:45pm GMT (2:45pm ET) on Thursday March 3, before Everton take on Boreham Wood at Goodison Park.

How to watch FA Cup 2022 quarter-final draw

In the United Kingdom (UK), the FA Cup quarter-final draw will be broadcast on ITV, and will also be shown on the ITV Hub website and app.

In the United States (U.S.), the FA Cup quarter-final draw will be shown on the ESPN network and the ESPN+ app.

Which teams are in the FA Cup 2022 quarter-final?

The following 16 teams are in contention to be drawn in the quarter-final.

Date

Match

TV channel

Mar 1

Peterborough United vs Man City

ITV

Mar 1

Crystal Palace vs Stoke City

BBC Red Button

Mar 1

Middlesbrough vs Tottenham

BBC One

Mar 2

Luton Town vs Chelsea

BBC One

Mar 2

Southampton vs West Ham

BBC Red Button

Mar 2

Liverpool vs Norwich City

ITV

Mar 3

Everton vs Boreham Wood

ITV

Mar 7

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town

ITV4

When will the FA Cup quarter-final be played?

The 2022 FA Cup quarter-final is due to be played the weekend of March 19.