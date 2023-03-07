The Football Association (FA) are investigating Arsenal's celebrations following Reiss Nelson's dramatic stoppage-time winner against Bournemouth.

Nelson struck with seconds remaining

Arsenal trailed 2-0 with 28 minutes to play

Moved five points clear with win

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal fought back from two goals down to overcome Bournemouth at the Emirates on Saturday, with Reiss Nelson's powering home the decisive strike in the 97th minute.

The goal sparked chaotic scenes, with members of the Arsenal coaching staff and substitutes flooding onto the pitch to join in with the jubilant celebrations.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: But referee Chris Kavanagh included the incident in his post-match report before sending it off to the FA and the English game's governing body is now looking into what happened as a matter of course.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arsenal have yet to receive any word from the FA about a potential charge and have not yet been asked to provide any observations about what went on.

But that could still happen, as FA rules state that players and staff should always behave in a 'responsible manner' on the touchline and that they should not go onto the pitch without a valid reason, such as the club's physio going on to treat an injured player.

DID YOU KNOW? Arsenal have already been hit by two FA fines this season, both were over the conduct of their players for the way they protested to the match official over penalty appeals in games against Newcastle and Oxford.

THE VERDICT: Charles Watts, GOAL's Arsenal correspondent: This is just laughable, frankly. Those celebrations on Saturday will live long in the memory of every single fan who was lucky enough to be inside that stadium. That passion, that drama and that outpouring of emotion is exactly what the Premier League is about. It's why we love football so much. So for the referee to even bother putting it in his report is ridiculous. No-one was hurt, no-one complained and no-one was in the slightest bit bothered. It's just another example of the fun being sucked out of football. A complete waste of time and someone's resources.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners travel to Sporting Lisbon on Thursday night for the first leg of their Europa League last-16 clash.