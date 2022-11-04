FA to appeal Independent Commission's decision to only fine Klopp for Man City touchline conduct

The Football Association (FA) is requesting a harsher punishment for Jurgen Klopp following his red card during Liverpool's clash against Man City.

  • Reds boss fined £30,000 for red card
  • FA appealing against decision
  • Governing body seem to want touchline ban

WHAT HAPPENED? Klopp was sent off during his side's 1-0 win against City in October for remonstrating with officials and was hit with a £30,000 fine by the independent Regulatory Commission, but escaped a touchline ban. The FA has decided to appeal against the punishment, it was confirmed on Friday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The FA can confirm that it is appealing against the independent Regulatory Commission’s sanction in relation to the recent case involving Jurgen Klopp after reviewing its written reasons," a statement read. "The independent Regulatory Commission fined Jurgen Klopp £30,000 for breaching FA Rule E3 during Liverpool FC’s Premier League game on Sunday 16 October 2022 against Manchester City FC."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The governing body seems to be pushing for a touchline ban for the Liverpool manager, but it remains to be seen when the German will find out if he will be suspended for a period.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Klopp will be allowed to coach his side from the dugout this weekend when they take on Tottenham in the Premier League.

