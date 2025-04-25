How to buy F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025 tickets: Weekend ticket prices, resale tickets & more

Here’s how you can secure tickets to the next F1 race weekend live from Miami, Florida

The F1 season has produced non-stop thrills to date, and there’s no let-up in the high-speed drama with the Miami Grand Prix taking place on May 4. It’s the first of three Grand Prix being held in the United States during the course of 2025. Miami is renowned for being one of America’s top tourist destinations, from its beautiful beaches to its vibrant nightlife, the city offers something for everyone. Pair that with the excitement of Formula 1 and you’re on to a winner. If you’ve never been to an F1 race weekend, this could be the perfect occasion to book yourself a ticket so you can see what all the fuss is about. If you’ve already experienced the F1 frenzy, you will be yearning for more and won’t want to miss out on what is set up to be another classic.

Plans for a Miami Grand Prix began in 2018, but it wasn’t until 2021 that the venue was confirmed. Miami officially joined the F1 party in 2022, becoming the 11th American venue to host an F1 Grand Prix. It may be a mere novice compared with other well-established F1 locations and tracks, but the Miami Grand Prix has swiftly solidified its reputation as one of the standout events on the F1 calendar. Fans have been captivated by both the on-track action as well as the off-track entertainment, and tickets are selling fast, like in previous years. To add to the enjoyment, the Miami Grand Prix is also only one of six venues during 2025 to also include ‘sprint’ sessions during the race weekend, meaning fans can look forward to Sprint Qualifying on Friday, the Sprint and Qualifying on Saturday, and the Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 2024 edition of the Miami Grand Prix proved to be a huge success, attracting the largest United States TV audience on record for Formula 1. Weekend attendance also rose for the third successive year. It proved to be a momentous occasion for Lando Norris and McLaren too, with the British driver celebrating his first ever Grand Prix success. His victory snapped Max Verstappen’s run of wins in Florida, as the dynamic Dutchman had taken the chequered flag for Red Bull in both 2022 and 2023.

Getty Images

Whether you’re a die-hard F1 racing fan or a casual observer, the Miami Grand Prix is sure to captivate you. In addition to the thrilling race, visiting Miami offers an array of other attractions and activities to enjoy. Let GOAL give you the lowdown on how you can buy tickets to the Miami Grand Prix, including how much they cost and where you can get them from.

When is the F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025?

Date: Sunday, May 4 Time: 4 pm ET (9 pm BST) Location: Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium, Florida, U.S.

Where is the F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025 held?

Getty Images Sport

The Miami International Autodrome is a temporary circuit, but one designed to have a permanent feel. It’s one of the newest racetracks in the United States, having opened in May 2022. Set in the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens, home to the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, the track was the culmination of a lengthy development process. The final 5.41km lap layout is a street-track spectacular, which isn’t dissimilar to Melbourne’s Albert Park. As well as featuring 19 corners, the track has three straights, three potential DRS zones, and the cars can hit top speeds of over 320km/h.

F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025 tickets: How much do they cost?

The current Miami Grand Prix ticket packages and price estimates are as follows:

Category/Day Price 3-Day Pass From £700 ($928) Friday (May 2) From £120 ($160) Saturday (May 3) From £250 ($330) Sunday (May 4) From £550 ($730)



One-Day Grandstand tickets offer premium vantage points across the circuit:

The Start/Finish Grandstand: Unparalleled views of the pre-race grid ceremonies, the dramatic ‘lights-out’ start, pit lane action, and the chequered flag.

Unparalleled views of the pre-race grid ceremonies, the dramatic ‘lights-out’ start, pit lane action, and the chequered flag. The Beach and Marina Grandstands: Offer a lively atmosphere with close-up views of the track.

Offer a lively atmosphere with close-up views of the track. Turn 1 North Grandstand: Lets fans witness intense battles into the first corner.

Lets fans witness intense battles into the first corner. Turn 18 Grandstand: Perfectly positioned at the end of the long DRS-enabled straight to guarantee plenty of overtaking.

The 3-Day Grandstand Pass also gives spectators the option to customize their experience as they have the choice of a different grandstand seat around the circuit across each of the three days.

On resale sites like StubHub, fans can secure tickets from £30-4000 (campus pass to start finish line club). 1-3 day passes are available, depending on how many days you're looking to visit the track.

How to buy F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025 tickets

Getty Images

Fans can purchase tickets for the Miami Grand Prix 2025 through several retailers. They are offered by the Formula One Ticket Portal, which can be accessed directly through the sport’s official website, and they are also available on the Miami GP site itself.

In addition, fans can purchase F1 Grand Prix tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and totally worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the Grand Prix you want to go to

Just type Formula 1 in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a race that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the individual Grand Prix page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details – especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the race!

Where to stay for the Miami Grand Prix 2025

There are several hotels for visitors to stay around the track and across Miami. The interactive map below shows what is available within the immediate vicinity, and its surrounding areas.

How to watch or stream the F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025

Getty Images

If you’re unable to get tickets to the Miami Grand Prix, it will be available to watch live and exclusively on Sky Sports F1 (and Main Event) in the UK, like all F1 race weekends will be this year. Sky Sports coverage includes not only the main race itself but also additional coverage of practice, sprint qualifying, sprint race and qualifying sessions across the entire weekend, offering round-the-clock coverage.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can add Sky Sports online, or through the My Sky app at any time. Packages start from £20 per month with Sky Stream. Sky Sports+ is included at no extra cost, which allows the viewer the opportunity to watch many more live events across a range of sports. The Sky Sports app allows subscribers to download and watch live sports on the go and is available on iPhone, iPad, and Android. NOW TV offers a variety of sign-ups for the avid sports watcher, including the ‘Sports Day Membership, which allows access to all 12 Sky Sports channels for a 24-hour period for £14.99.

In the United States, the race will air live on ESPN. ESPN is the home of F1 once again this season, with all 24 races airing on either ESPN or ESPN2. ESPN's F1 coverage also includes a dedicated site that reports on the championship all year, with reporters on-site at every race.

Fubo also offers a top-quality streaming service with access to the Miami Grand Prix and a whole world of sports. Fubo subscription plans start from $84.99 per month as part of a rolling contract. Fubo offers a free 7-day trial to new subscribers. With over 200 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, Fubo is a no-brainer for F1 and general sports fans.