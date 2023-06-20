Explained: Why Scotland vs Georgia was suspended after 10 minutes

Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifying match against Georgia at Hampden Park was suspended after just 10 minutes of play.

Scotland went 1-0 up early on

Play suspended due to waterlogged pitch

Halted Scots' recent good run of form

WHAT HAPPENED? Steve Clarke's side continued their impressive recent form when Celtic star Callum McGregor opened the scoring after just six minutes. However, soon after, play was suspended by referee Istvan Vad.

WHY WAS IT ABANDONED? Heavy rain in the Glasgow area left large portions of the Hampden Park pitch waterlogged. Despite this, the officials allowed the game to kick off. Early on, it became clear that the surface was not safe and ground staff were called upon to try and clear the standing water.

Following this a second pitch inspection was held, where the field was deemed safe. Players are now expected to warm up from 20:45 BST and the match will resume 15 minutes later.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Scotland are in an excellent position to qualify for Euro 2024, having won each of their opening three fixtures against Cyprus, Spain and Norway. They would have been keen to maintain their momentum against Georgia - but the weather had other ideas.

WHAT'S NEXT? Scotland will be hoping the pitch holds out and they can secure another valuable three points.