Explained: Why Man Utd's top-four finish is making it harder for Red Devils to sell Harry Maguire

Manchester United's top-four finish has reportedly resulted in an increased salary for Harry Maguire which has made it more difficult to offload him.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Guardian, the defender's higher wages, coupled with a diminished role under manager Erik ten Hag, are complicating potential transfer negotiations. The increased pay has not helped United's cause and it depends on Maguire whether he is open to a move with the potential risk of loss of earnings. At the same time, he must take into consideration that his chances of appearing for England will be impacted if he continues at Old Trafford where he will be a bench-warmer under Ten Hag.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag is keen to raise finances to sign a goalkeeper and a centre-forward. The Red Devils' transfer budget for the window was initially around £120 million, and a portion of that has already been spent on signing Mason Mount from Chelsea. To secure a top-level goalkeeper and a striker, Ten Hag needs to raise additional funds and selling Maguire would be a financial boost. Additionally, the potential sale of other players like Fred, Anthony Elanga and Scott McTominay, could further help Ten Hag's cause.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The departures of Maguire, Fred, and Elanga could raise around £100m for Ten Hag, which would take the total war chest to £165m. These funds would be used to sign a goalkeeper, a forward, and also a potential replacement for Maguire. United have already submitted an opening bid for Inter's Andre Onana of £39m, but it is likely to be turned down as the Serie A outfit values him at £51m. Whereas, Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund is one of the preferred options in attack and should cost around £39m.

WHAT'S NEXT: If a suitable offer is received, Maguire could leave the club this season. However, Manchester United will need to carefully evaluate potential replacements and consider the financial implications of any departures as they are working with a tight budget.