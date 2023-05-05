Explained: Why Man City vs Leeds United is not subject to 3pm TV blackout this Saturday

Games are not usually on TV in England at the same time on Saturdays, so why the distinction for Erling Haaland and Co.? GOAL takes a look.

This weekend, United Kingdom-based fans of Manchester City and Leeds United will have the unusual pleasure of being able to watch their teams play at 3pm on a Saturday.

Ordinarily, games that are being broadcast live on Saturdays are shown at 12:30pm or 5:30pm in the UK, but an exception has been made in the case of City-Leeds, with the showdown between Pep Guardiola and Sam Allardyce set to be televised.

So, why is the game being shown at that time, despite the tradition of the broadcast blackout? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Why is Man City vs Leeds on TV at 3pm despite blackout?

The game is being televised at 3pm because of a desire not to clash with the coronation of King Charles along with limits to police resources. No Premier League games are scheduled for the usual 12:30pm slot on May 6, while competition chiefs have said that a 5:30pm kick-off was "not possible".

Getty

In a statement, the Premier League said: "With Manchester City visiting Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday 9 May, their home match with Leeds United has moved from Sunday 7 May to 15:00 BST on Saturday 6 May.

"The usual Saturday 12:30 BST UK live broadcast slot has been avoided so as not to clash with the King’s Coronation, while a later kick-off is not possible due to police resourcing."

The game between City and Leeds was originally scheduled for May 7, but was rescheduled following the success of City in the Champions League.

Where to watch Man City vs Leeds United: TV channel & live streams

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we earn a commission.

The game between Man City and Leeds United will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK. It can be streamed live on Sky Go.

In the U.S., the game will be available to watch live on UNIVERSO or the USA network, with streaming available through Sling TV or fubo.

What is the Saturday 3pm blackout?

In English football, 'the 3pm blackout' is the name given to a broadcast ban on Premier League, Football League and FA Cup games that are played between 2:45pm and 5:15pm on a Saturday.

The rule has been enforced since the 1960s, but changes to football viewing habits have led to calls for change.

Read more about the broadcast ban here.