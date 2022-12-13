Explained: Why Croatia coach Mario Mandzukic was sent off in Argentina World Cup semi-final

Mario Mandzukic was sent off from the touchline as Argentina romped to a 2-0 lead against Croatia in the World Cup semi-final.

Mandzukic sent off on touchline

Caught up in complaints over penalty

Croatia fall behind to Argentina

WHAT HAPPENED? Among the chaos of complaints and appeals that followed Argentina being awarded a penalty half an hour into their World Cup semi-final, Croatia assistant coach Mandzukic received his marching orders on the touchline.

WHY WAS HE SENT OFF? Croatian players protested the decision on the pitch, which resulted in Mateo Kovacic getting booked. Meanwhile, Mandzukic and other coaching staff continued their complaints on the sidelines, with the former striker being sent off for his appeals.

THE REACTION: