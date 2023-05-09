Explained: Why Carlo Ancelotti was booked during Real Madrid Champions League semi-final first leg draw with Man City

Carlo Ancelotti was unsure himself as to why he was booked during Real Madrid's 1-1 draw with Manchester City in the Champions League.

Ancelotti booked as City level game

Kevin De Bruyne scores spectacular equaliser

But controversy over whether it should've stood

WHAT HAPPENED? As Manchester City found an equaliser at the Santiago Bernabeu thanks to a stunning effort from De Bruyne, Real Madrid manager Ancelotti found himself on the receiving end of a yellow card as a result of complaints over an earlier incident.

WHY WAS ANCELOTTI BOOKED? Despite him pleading innocence later on, the veteran Italian was seen to be having strong words with the fourth official on the touchline, protesting that the ball went out of play in the build-up to City's equaliser. Bernardo Silva lunged to keep the ball alive and VAR did not intervene to suggest otherwise, thus the goal stood and the game finished 1-1.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The use of '3D technology' by beIN SPORTS after the game seemed to suggest that the ball did indeed go out of play in the lead-up to the goal. However, no such technology exists to check this in real-time during a game. It remains to be seen if UEFA will comment on the situation.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked why he was booked by BT Sport, Ancelotti replied: "I don't know why. I was not on the pitch. I think he could give a yellow card to the player not the manager."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Bruyne's brilliant goal cancelled out an equally exceptional strike from Vinicius Junior that had put Real ahead. City dominated possession for the most part, but were unable to carve open a physical and well-drilled defence from the 14-time European Cup winners.

WHAT NEXT? A finely poised tie will be decided at the Etihad Stadium, with both sides vying for a spot in the final against either AC Milan or Inter.