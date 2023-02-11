Explained: Why Brentford held up touching 'we are all with you Sergi' shirt after Ivan Toney scored against Arsenal

Peter McVitie
|
Ivan Toney Brentford 2022-23Getty
BrentfordI. ToneyPremier LeagueSergi Canós

Brentford star Ivan Toney held up a touching message of support for Sergi Canos after scoring an equaliser against Arsenal on Saturday.

  • Toney scored equaliser
  • Held up message for loaned out team-mate
  • Canos' mother died this week

WHAT HAPPENED? After heading in from close range to make it 1-1 against the Gunners, Toney ran over to the bench to grab a shirt that displayed the message: "We are all with you, Sergi" for the Spanish winger, who is on loan at Besiktas. Team-mates gathered around him in a show of support for Canos.

WHAT DID THE MESSAGE MEAN? The message was sent to the 26-year-old, whose mother died this week, in a reminder that Canos will always be family to Brentford players.

IN A PHOTO:

Brentford Ivan Toney Sergi CanosNBC

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brentford are now unbeaten in 10 games in the Premier League and now sit eighth in the table.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR BRENTFORD: The Bees hope to continue their excellent run when they take on Crystal Palace in the league next Saturday.

Editors' Picks