Explained: Why £72m Man Utd new boy Rasmus Hojlund is yet to be given a squad number

Manchester United have invested £72 million ($92m) in the potential of Rasmus Hojlund, but the striker is yet to be assigned a squad number.

Danish striker acquired in big-money deal

Set to lead the line for Red Devils

Could inherit number from Fred

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated Denmark international has become the most expensive frontman ever acquired by the Red Devils. Hojlund is just 20 years of age and is set to be charged with the task of leading the line for Premier League heavyweights at Old Trafford.

WHY DOESN'T HOJLUND HAVE A MAN UTD SQUAD NUMBER? Hojlund was introduced to the United faithful ahead of a friendly clash with Lens. He was, however, presented with a blank shirt as he has no squad number. That is because the Red Devils are still in the process of completing transfer business in the summer window – with a number of departures still potentially on the cards. As they work through that process, a decision on Hojlund’s number has been delayed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hojlund wore the No.17 jersey at previous club Atalanta. Fred currently has that number at United, but the Brazil international is being linked with a move elsewhere, which could free up his place in the Red Devils’ ranks. Anthony Martial is also seeing his future called into question, and the No.9 – which Hojlund donned at Sturm Graz – may yet come up for grabs.

WHAT'S NEXT: United are set to open their 2023-24 campaign at home to Wolves on August 14, with it yet to be determined when Hojlund – who is carrying a slight knock - will be handed his debut for the club and which shirt number he will have on his back.