Explained: Why Kim Kardashian is attending Arsenal's Europa League match against Sporting at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal welcomed an unlikely visitor for Thursday's Europa League clash against Sporting CP, with Kim Kardashian on-hand at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal host Sporting CP on Thursday

Kim Kardashian in attendance

Multiple connections to venue

WHAT HAPPENED? The media personality turned businesswoman watched on from the stands, as evidenced by her Instagram story alongside the caption "send help" - a suggestion that she maybe wasn't personally invested in Mikel Arteta's style of football.

It is thought that Kardashian's unusual visit is due to a documentary she is currently filming, as reported by beIN SPORTS before the match. Her son Saint is also though to be an Arsenal fan, having been pictured in the Gunners' third kit in an Instagram post in January.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: On the pitch, Arsenal have more pressing matters to attend to. Despite confidently sitting five points clear the Premier League summit, it seemed Mikel Arteta came up against his tactical match in Ruben Amorim in the first leg, with both sides playing out an entertaining 2-2 draw. While the Gunners don't necessarily need a Europa League triumph for their Champions League hopes next campaign, an opportunity to win their first ever European trophy will not be taken lightly.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners are next in action at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday before the arrival of the international break, where Ben White was unable to make the cut for Gareth Southgate's England squad.