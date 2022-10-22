Explained: How De Bruyne got a black eye as Man City star made light of bruised face with celebration vs Brighton

Kevin De Bruyne joked about his black eye as he celebrated his goal for Manchester City in their 3-1 win against Brighton on Saturday.

  • De Bruyne played with black eye on Saturday
  • Belgian celebrated goal by covering half of face
  • Man City star suffered the injury in training

WHAT HAPPENED? The attacking midfielder had a bruise on his face as he took to the field in the Premier League match and covered his other eye in his celebration as he made light of the situation.

WHY DID DE BRUYNE HAVE A BRUISE? The injury occurred during training with City when someone accidentally kicked a ball off of his face.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 22102022GettyKevin De Bruyne Manchester City 22102022Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR DE BRUYNE? The talented playmaker will visit Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League next week.

