Explained: Why Dan Burn's flying header against PSG eventually stood despite question of handball and offside to send Newcastle into Champions League dreamland

Richard Mills
Newcastle's Dan Burn powers home a header against PSGGetty Images
Newcastle survived a handball and offside check before Dan Burn's header against Paris Saint-Germain was allowed to stand in the Champions League.

  • Newcastle lead PSG at St James' Park
  • Offside and handball check for Burn goal
  • Defender's effort eventually allowed to stand

WHAT HAPPENED? The Magpies, who took the lead through Miguel Almiron, looked to have made it 2-0 against the French giants shortly before half-time as Burn's towering header could not be kept out by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. After having to wait a good few minutes for a decision, the officials allowed the goal to stand as the 31-year-old defender scored his first ever Champions League goal for his hometown club.

WHY WAS IT GIVEN? There was a lengthy check in the build-up to the goal. The VAR team initially looked to see if Jamaal Lascelles handled in the box, but that was waved away, and then a check to see if Bruno Guimaraes was offside, before Burn's header, found that the Brazilian was onside and Eddie Howe's men went into the break with two-goal cushion.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Dan Burn celebrates scoring for NewcastleGetty Images

Marquinhos Newcastle PSG 04102023Getty

Almiron PSG NewcastleGetty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Newcastle eventually added a third in a monumental upset against a star-studded PSG at St James' Park. This is the first time they are in the Champions League for 20 years and if they get the victory, that will be a huge boost towards their goal of reaching the knockout stage of the competition. They drew 0-0 with AC Milan in Italy last time out, so they are in a strong position at present.

WHAT'S NEXT? Newcastle are next in Champions League action against Borussia Dortmund at home on October 25.

