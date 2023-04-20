'Exemplary' USMNT star Joe Scally rewarded by Borussia Monchengladbach with contract extension

Joe Scally, 20, has signed a new deal with Borussia Monchengladbach, keeping him at the Bundesliga club until at least 2027.

Scally earns new Monchengladbach deal

Signed from NYCFC in 2021

Has improved significantly in Bundesliga

WHAT HAPPENED? Following a seriously impressive start to life in Europe after making the move to Germany in 2021, Borussia Monchengladbach have confirmed that Scally has signed new terms with the club through to 2027, having been a regular in the first team throughout the 2022-23 season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Scally inked his first ever pro deal at the age of just 15 years old with New York City FC back in 2018 and broke through in MLS, which put him on the radar of a number of clubs throughout Europe. After initially starting out with Monchengladbach's Under-21 side, he was given a first-team debut against Bayern Munich in August 2021 and hasn't looked back.

Sporting director Roland Virkus told the club's official website: “Joe has developed really well with us. He quickly made the transition from being a talented youngster in our U23s to a regular for the first team, and even made the U.S. World Cup squad. This is exemplary for the career we strive for with external top talents."

AND WHAT'S MORE: At the age of just 19 at the time, Scally was called up to the USMNT squad for the 2022 World Cup as Gregg Berhalter's side exited at the last-16 stage. Upon signing the new deal, he said: “The most important thing for me is to be playing regularly. Borussia give me the chance to do that and help my development as a player. The club presented me with a clear plan regarding my future during our conversations. I’m pleased to be staying at Borussia.”

WHAT NEXT FOR SCALLY? Following another impressive step in his career, Scally must now continue to progress with one eye on breaking into the USMNT side as a regular ahead of the 2026 World Cup, being hosted in the States.

