Ex-Man Utd star explains why Cristiano Ronaldo 'definitely wants Lionel Messi to join him in Saudi Arabia' amid trophyless run at Al-Nassr

Ex-Manchester United star Louis Saha has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo will “definitely want Lionel Messi to join him in Saudi Arabia”.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Two eternal rivals with 13 Ballons d’Or between them once locked horns on a regular basis when competing on opposing sides of the fierce Clasico divide that exists between La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

They have headed their separate ways since then, with Ronaldo recently extending his record-breaking contract in the Middle East with Al-Nassr. Messi, meanwhile, is turning out for Inter Miami in MLS.

DID YOU KNOW?

He is yet to extend his deal there, despite having an option for 2026, and there has been talk of big-spending teams in the Saudi Pro League readying another approach for the Argentine GOAT.

WHAT SAHA SAID

Saha believes that CR7 would like to see a deal done, with the Portuguese superstar’s former Old Trafford team-mate telling BoyleSports - who offer the latest Champions League betting: “Will Cristiano Ronaldo want Lionel Messi to join him in Saudi Arabia? Definitely. Cristiano will want more big players out there and it’s starting to get very competitive, we have seen that in the Club World Cup.

“The people in Saudi will want to continue making the league as big as they can. Ronaldo is a competitor and he wants to win, he hasn’t won trophies like he would want out there. It would be nice to see the competition within the competition.”

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI?

Al-Ahli are the team said to have an offer for Messi ready to go, with the World Cup winner having previously snubbed interest from that part of the world when deciding to go chasing the American dream in 2023.