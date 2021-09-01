Ex-Bayern Munich defender Boateng joins Lyon on free transfer
Ex-Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has joined Lyon on a free transfer.
Boateng had been without a club since leaving Bayern at the end of his final contract on June 30, with the German champions having ultimately decided against tying him down to fresh terms.
The 32-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs in the subsequent months, and a potential return to the Premier League was also mooted for the centre-back, but Lyon have ultimately won the race for his signature.
Editors' Picks
- PSG win the battle for Mbappe but war with Real Madrid looms on the horizon
- Man City's summer transfer window: No Kane but Guardiola still has a powerful squad
- Did UWCL debutantes Real Madrid miss their chance against a sloppy Man City?
- UAE Arabian Gulf League: Al-Jazira claim top spot after thrashing Sharjah FC 3-0
What's been said?
The Ligue 1 outfit have confirmed Boateng's arrival in an official statement, which reads: "Olympique Lyonnais is very happy to announce the arrival of German international defender Jerome Boateng.
"Free from any contract since July 1 after 10 years with Bayern Munich, the 2014 World champion and two-time Champions League winner has signed up with OL for the next two seasons, i.e. until June 30. 2023."
More to folllow.