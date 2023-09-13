'Everywhere they goooo' - Harry Maguire has last laugh against Scotland fans that mocked him for England own goal at Hampden

Harry Maguire posted a popular England fans chant mocking the Scotland football team on social media after England's 3-1 friendly win.

WHAT HAPPENED? Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane were on target for England while Maguire scored an own goal that proved to be nothing more than a consolation for Scotland as the Three Lions clinched the match 3-1 on Tuesday.

Maguire started from the bench and was introduced to the pitch at half-time. Every time the Manchester United defender touched the ball the home fans at Hampden Park jeered at him. But after England's friendly win, Maguire took to social media to get back at the Scottish fans as he posted a part of the England fans' famous chant, "Scotland get battered, everywhere they go, Scotland get battered, everywhere they go. Everywhere they go.”

He stated: "Enjoyable came with the lads - always enjoy representing my country. Everywhere they goooo."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire has had a tough 2023-24 season tso far as he is yet to start for his club this season. His only Premier League appearance for United to date was as a substitute in their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal.

WHAT NEXT? The 30-year-old defender is likely to feature in Erik ten Hag's matchday squad when United face Brighton on Saturday in the Premier League.