Everton sign Tarkowski on a free transfer after defender leaves Burnley following Premier League relegation

The England international becomes Frank Lampard's first summer signing after running down his contract at Turf Moor

Everton have completed their first signing of the summer transfer window after confirming the arrival of Burnley defender James Tarkowski.

Twice-capped England international Tarkowski has arrived on a free after running his contract down at Turf Moor, ending his six-and-a-half year association with the Clarets.

The 29-year-old could not stop Burnley from suffering relegation to the Championship last season, but will remain in the Premier League after signing up with Frank Lampard at Goodison Park.

What is Tarkowski's contract length at Everton?

After undergoing a medical, Tarkowski has put pen to paper on a four-year contract, which will keep him on Merseyside until the summer of 2026.

First signing of the summer: ✅ pic.twitter.com/Zy3Jg2jGq2 — Everton (@Everton) July 2, 2022

Why have Everton signed Tarkowski?

Following their narrow escape from relegation in 2021-22, Lampard is overseeing a squad overhaul at Everton as he aims to have the Toffees back fighting in the top half of the Premier League table.

Defence was a real area of concern last season, with Everton returning the fifth-worst record in goals conceded in the top flight with 66 from their 38 matches.

Michael Keane and Mason Holgate were consistently criticised, while injuries to Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey also hit the team hard.

Tarkowski will add plenty of experience to the backline, having made 194 Premier League appearances.

Known for having a no-nonsense style that was honed under Sean Dyche, the ex-Brentford man should add steel and grit to a defence that too often crumbled under pressure over the past 12 months.

What are Everton's transfer plans after Tarkowski?

It looks set to be a busy summer at Everton, with Lampard having plenty of holes to fill if he is to avoid another relegation battle in 2022-23.

Central midfield is the most pressing need, with Tottenham's Harry Winks the man most recently been linked with a move to Merseyside.

Much of what Everton do will likely come down to whether they need to replace any departing players, most notably in attacking areas.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been linked with a move away from the club, and is reportedly a target of both Arsenal and Newcastle.

Richarlison, meanwhile, has departed in a £60 million switch to Tottenham.

