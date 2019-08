Everton sign midfielder Gbamin from Mainz 05

The Ivory Coast midfielder is seen as a Idrissa Gueye's replacement

have signed midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin from 05 for an undisclosed fee.

The Toffees have tied the 23-year-old defensive midfielder down to a five-year contract.

international Gbamin is seen as a replacement for Idrissa Gueye who moved to PSG this week for £30million ($36.5m).

