Everton Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

Carlo Ancelotti's replacement as manager will start life with a game at Goodison Park

Everton will start the 2021-22 Premier League with a home game against Southampton on Saturday, August 14.

The opening month of the season then brings away games against Leeds United and Brighton before September starts with a home game against Burnley.

October begins with a trip to Manchester United before November is shaping up to be a difficult month with games against Tottenham, Manchester City and the first Merseyside derby of the season at home to Liverpool.

December brings with it games against Arsenal and Chelsea before Christmas, while Boxing Day delivers a trip to Burnley.

The year ends with a home game against Newcastle and 2022 will start with Brighton making the trek up to Goodison Park.

The second Merseyside derby of the season at Anfield is towards the end of April, the week before a game against Chelsea.

Everton’s final home game is against Premier League new boys Brentford and the season concludes with a trip to Arsenal on May 22.

Everton Premier League fixtures 2021-22

Date Time Match
14/08/2021 15:00 Everton v Southampton
21/08/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Everton
28/08/2021 15:00 Brighton v Everton
11/09/2021 15:00 Everton v Burnley
18/09/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Everton
25/09/2021 15:00 Everton v Norwich City
02/10/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Everton
16/10/2021 15:00 Everton v West Ham United
23/10/2021 15:00 Everton v Watford
30/10/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Everton
06/11/2021 15:00 Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
20/11/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Everton
27/11/2021 15:00 Brentford v Everton
30/11/2021 19:45 Everton v Liverpool
04/12/2021 15:00 Everton v Arsenal
11/12/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Everton
15/12/2021 20:00 Chelsea v Everton
18/12/2021 15:00 Everton v Leicester City
26/12/2021 15:00 Burnley v Everton
28/12/2021 15:00 Everton v Newcastle United
01/01/2022 15:00 Everton v Brighton
15/01/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Everton
22/01/2022 15:00 Everton v Aston Villa
09/02/2022 19:45 Newcastle United v Everton
12/02/2022 15:00 Everton v Leeds United
19/02/2022 15:00 Southampton v Everton
26/02/2022 15:00 Everton v Manchester City
05/03/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
12/03/2022 15:00 Everton v Wolverhampton
19/03/2022 15:00 Watford v Everton
02/04/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Everton
09/04/2022 15:00 Everton v Manchester United
16/04/2022 15:00 Everton v Crystal Palace
23/04/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Everton
30/04/2022 15:00 Everton v Chelsea
07/05/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Everton
15/05/2022 15:00 Everton v Brentford
22/05/2022 16:00 Arsenal v Everton