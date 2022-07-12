Everton and Dynamo Kyiv to raise funds for Ukraine in pre-season friendly

The Toffees will host the Ukrainian team in their last pre-season game of the summer to raise funds for the war-stricken nation

Everton have confirmed they will host Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv in a pre-season friendly which will raise funds for humanitarian charities in the war-torn nation. The two teams will go head-to-head at Goodison Park on July 29 in the Toffees' last match before the beginning of the new Premier League season.

Kyiv have faced several teams across Europe over the course of 2022 in exhibition games to raise money for the victims of Russia's invasion of the country.

They have already faced Borussia Dortmund, Galatasaray and Basel, while they will come up against French side Lyon on Wednesday.

Everton and Dynamo Kyiv to raise money for Ukraine

Everton confirmed on Tuesday they will host the Ukrainian giants and that all proceeds from ticket purchases and other matchday events will go to charities helping victims of the conflict that has been going on since February.

Tickets for the game will be priced at £15 for adults and £5 for under-18s and over-65s, but spectators will be have the option to add a donation of £1, £5 or £10.

Everton showed their support to the people of Ukraine by wearing the logo of the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal on shirt sleeves for their final 10 matches of last season and donated £250,000 to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal in March.

Which other friendlies will Everton play?

The clash with the Kyiv club will be the last game Frank Lampard’s side will play in before the Premier League campaign commences.

Article continues below

Before that game at the end of July, the Merseyside team will travel to United States to face Arsenal and Minnesota United before returning to England to meet Blackpool on July 24.

Lampard's team will have a tough start to the league campaign as they come up against the manager's former team Chelsea in their opening game of 2022-23.

Further reading