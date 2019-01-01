Everton deny appointing manager amid Ancelotti rumours

The Toffees revealed their coach selection process is still ongoing despite rumours that the former Napoli boss had been offered the job

have released a statement denying that they have appointed a new manager after rumours surfaced on Monday suggesting Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti was set to become the boss at Goodison Park.

Sky Sports reported that the former trainer had agreed a deal in principle after talks and that he was expected to be anointed Toffees boss prior to Wednesday's quarter final against - with Duncan Ferguson set to take charge in that match as his final commitment as interim leader.

But the Premier League club took steps to address the rumours on Monday evening, using their social media channels to push out a message rejecting the idea they had decided on a permanent coach.

The statement also pointedly said that no candidate has pulled out of the running to be the new boss, with reports last week suggesting that Shanghai SIPG coach Vitor Periera had gone cold on the Toffees gig.

"In the 11 days since Marco Silva left the club, the Everton board has been working hard to recruit a new permanent manager - and has held meetings with a number of candidates," Everton's statement read.

"We can confirm that thus far no contract offer has been made and no candidate has chosen to withdraw from the process."

Silva was sacked on December 5 with Everton languishing in the relegation zone following three consecutive losses, culminating in a 5-2 defeat to local rivals .

Legendary Everton striker Ferguson earned a promotion from assistant to interim coach and has led the club to two positive results against top six opposition.

Everton managed a stunning 3-1 win over at Goodison Park to start Ferguson's tenure before earning a credible 1-1 draw against at Old Trafford in a match they led for more than 40 minutes.

Ferguson has turned heads with his managerial style so far, with the Toffees resilient performances coming in a 4-4-2 formation, while he ruthlessly substituted Moise Kean after the Italian youngster had only entered the pitch 18 minutes earlier.

Following the mid-week meeting with Brendan Rodgers' side, Everton face a trip to fellow manager-less outfit , before embarking on a Christmas-New Year fixture list that includes league matches against , Newcastle and .