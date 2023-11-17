Everton's 10-point deduction sees dismayed Toffees tumble down to 19th place in Premier League table - will they still avoid relegation?

The Premier League's decision to deduct 10 points from Sean Dyche's side means they're now in the relegation spots - will they get out of trouble?

Friday's announcement from the Premier League came as a hammer blow to an Everton side who, having won two of their last three games in England's top flight, were sitting in 14th place and clear of the relegation battle that has marred the club's last two seasons.

However, the deduction for breaching financial rules, which the Merseysiders are appealing, now leaves them with just four points on the board, the same tally as bottom-of-the-table Burnley.

