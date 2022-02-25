Europa League last-16 draw: Barcelona face Galatasaray, while West Ham land Sevilla

Barcelona will face Galatasaray in the last-16 of the Europa League, while West Ham have been paired with six-time winners Sevilla.

Elsewhere, Scottish champions Rangers take on Red Star Belgrade and RB Leipzig must overcome Spartak Moscow in order to reach the quarter-finals.

There are two meetings between French and Portuguese sides, as Braga face Monaco and Porto tackle Lyon, while Atalanta come up against Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis square off against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Europa League last-16 draw in full

Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade

Braga vs Monaco

Porto vs Lyon

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen

Sevilla vs West Ham

Barcelona vs Galatasaray

RB Leipzig vs Spartak Moscow

Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt

The Europa League round of 16 draw:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Rangers v Red Star Belgrade 🇷🇸

🇵🇹 Braga v Monaco 🇫🇷

🇵🇹 Porto v Lyon 🇫🇷

🇮🇹 Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen 🇩🇪

🇪🇸 Sevilla v West Ham 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

🇪🇸 Barcelona v Galatasaray 🇹🇷

🇩🇪 RB Leipzig v Spartak Moscow 🇷🇺

🇪🇸 Real Betis v Eintracht Frankfurt 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/PaOlTS0Q5P — GOAL News (@GoalNews) February 25, 2022

The bigger picture

Barcelona are more accustomed to gracing a Champions League stage at this time of year, but will feel that major continental silverware is there to be shot at after dropping into the Europa League.

They will not have things all their own way against Turkish giants Galatasaray, but have seen Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit the ground running at Camp Nou to offer them the kind of firepower required to land prestigious prizes.

Sevilla are Europa League specialists and will provide Premier League top-four challengers West Ham with a tough test, while Rangers will need to raise their game again after overcoming Borussia Dortmund in the knockout round play-offs in order to claim another notable scalp in the form of Red Star Belgrade.

Atalanta have won plenty of admirers with their attacking brand of football in recent times, while RB Leipzig are another side with a lot of goals in them.

Porto edged out Serie A giants Lazio in the play-offs and will believe that they can go deep into the competition, while Ligue 1 heavyweights Monaco and Lyon boast the talent and experience on their books to give anybody a fright on their day.

Europa Conference League last-16 draw in full

Marseille vs Basel

Leicester vs Rennes

PAOK vs Gent

Vitesse vs Roma

PSV vs FC Copenhagen

Slavia Prague vs LASK

Bodo/Glimt vs AZ Alkmaar

Partizan vs Feyenoord

Bigger picture

Leicester have been handed a testing last-16 draw against Ligue 1 outfit Rennes – who have in-demand Belgium international winger Jeremy Doku on their books.

Jose Mourinho has won just about everything there is to win in club management, but he does not have a Europa Conference League title to his name and will be eager to make history by leading Roma to victory in the inaugural hosting of another continental competition.

The Serie A giants will need to overcome Vitesse in order to keep themselves in the hunt for ultimate glory.

Article continues below

Elsewhere, Marseille take on Basel and PSV face a meeting with FC Copenhagen.

Slavia Prague will take on LASK, PAOK lock horns with Gent, Partizan take on Dutch opposition in the form of Feyenoord and Bodo/Glimt’s reward for seeing off Celtic in the knockout play-offs is a clash with AZ Alkmaar.

Further reading