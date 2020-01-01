Europa League group stage draw: Arsenal land Dundalk while Tottenham take on Ludogorets

Elsewhere, Leicester, Rangers, Celtic, Napoli, AC Milan and Roma have all discovered who they will be facing in respective bids to reach the last 32

will face Irish champions Dundalk, , Molde in the group stage of the 2020-21 , while take on , LASK and Royal Antwerp.

Elsewhere, Leicester will face Braga, and Zorya Luhansk, while Scottish title holders have been placed alongside giants .

Neil Lennon’s side, who failed to qualify for the , also face tough tests against and Sparta Prague.

More teams

Their Old Firm rivals , who continue to work under the guidance of legend Steven Gerrard, have fixtures lined up against Portuguese heavyweights , Standard Liege and Lech Poznan.

will hope that they have enough to overcome , Cluj and CSKA Sofia, while their domestic foes must take on , AZ Alkmaar and Rijeka.

and Nice have been placed in the same group and have meetings with Granada to come in their section of the draw.

All of the teams in the running for a prestigious prize will be looking to make their way to the final in Gdansk on May 26, 2021.

It remains to be seen whether any of those who reached the latter stages of the competition last season will come back into contention for the crown 12 months on.

All four of the semi-finalists from 2019-20 – , , and - will be competing in the group stage of the Champions League.

Sevilla landed the trophy last time out, for a sixth time in their history, but will be hoping to avoid being put in a position to defend that prize.

Plenty of others will fancy their chances of staking a serious claim for a famous piece of silverware, with Premier League hopefuls among them.

Arsenal reached the final back in 2019, when they lost to London neighbours , while current Spurs boss Jose Mourinho guided Manchester United to Europa League glory in 2017.

2020-21 Europa League group stage draw in full:

Group A: Roma, Young Boys, Cluj, CSKA Sofia

Group B: Arsenal, Rapid Vienna, Molde, Dundalk

Group C: Bayer Leverkusen, Slavia Prague, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Nice

Group D: Benfica, Standard Liege, Rangers, Lech Poznan

Group E: PSV, , Granada, Omonia

Group F: Napoli, Real Sociedad, AZ Alkmaar, Rijeka

Group G: Braga, Leicester, AEK Athens, Zorya Luhansk

Group H: Celtic, Sparta Prague, AC Milan, Lille

Group I: , Qarabag, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Sivasspor

Article continues below

Group J: Tottenham, Ludogorets, LASK, Royal Antwerp

Group K: , , , Wolfsberg

Group L: Gent, , , Liberec