Europa Conference League prize money: How much do 2022-23 winners get?

The Europa Conference League has given more clubs in Europe an opportunity to add another major piece of silverware to their cabinet.
In the 2022-23 edition of the competition, it will be Fiorentina against West Ham locking horns for the title in the final scheduled for June 7, 2023, at the Fortune Arena football stadium in Prague-Vrsovice, Czech Republic.
What is there to be earned in terms of mere participation, winning the Conference League and more? GOAL takes a look...
Full breakdown of Europa Conference League 2022-23 prize money:
Stage of competition
Prize money
First qualifying round
€150,000
Second qualifying round
€350,000
Third qualifying round
€550,000
Play-off round
€750,000
Group stage qualification
€2.94m
Match won in group stage
€500,000
Match drawn in group stage
€166,000
1st in group stage
€650,000
2nd in group stage
€325,000
Knockout round play-offs
€300,000
Round of 16
€600,000
Quarter-final
€1m
Semi-final
€2m
Runner-up
€3m
Champion
€5m
Do Europa Conference League winners qualify for the Europa League?
The simple answer is yes, but there is more to it.
Besides swelling the bank balance by a fair bit, the winners of the Europa Conference League will be granted a spot in the Europa League group stage proper - unless, of course, they secure Champions League football via their standing in their domestic league.
Apart from that, the winner is also eligible to earn the extra buck from TV rights, sponsors and ticket sales among the other means in the competition.