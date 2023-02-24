Europa Conference League last-16 draw: West Ham face AEK Larnaca, fixtures & details in full

With the race for continental glory very much on, the likes of Villarreal and Lazio have also learned their next opponents

West Ham have been drawn against AEK Larnaca in the last-16 of the Europa Conference League, while Villarreal are set to face Anderlecht.

Elsewhere, Serie A giants Lazio will lock horns with AZ Alkmaar and Fiorentina will be taking on Sivasspor.

Istanbul Basaksehir are also still in the hunt for continental glory, and must overcome Gent in order to keep their dreams alive, while Nice are readying themselves for a meeting with Sheriff.

Europa Conference League last 16 draw

AEK Larnaca vs West Ham Fiorentina vs Sivasspor Lazio vs AZ Alkmaar Lech Poznan vs Djurgardens FC Basel vs Slovan Bratislava Sheriff vs Nice Anderlecht vs Villarreal Gent vs Istanbul Basaksehir

Europa Conference League last 16 fixture dates

The first legs of the last-16 ties in the 2022-23 Europa Conference League will take place on March 9, with the return dates due be taken in a week later on March 16.

All of those still involved in the competition are looking to make their way to the final, which will be staged at the Fortuna Arena in Prague on June 7.

Roma are the current holders of the Europa League title, having won the inaugural hosting of the event, but they have made their way to the knockout rounds of the Europa League and will not be defending their crown in the current campaign.

Where to watch & live stream the Europa Conference League last 16

In the United Kingdom, the Europa Conference League is broadcast on BT Sport while being streamed live on the BT Sport App, and they will have full coverage of every game through to the final in Czechia.

The competition can be followed exclusively live in the United States on CBS Sports and through the CBS Sports App.