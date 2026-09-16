How to get EuroLeague Basketball 2026/2027 tickets: Dates, prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

EuroLeague Basketball features 20 elite European and international clubs battling across a grueling 38-round regular season starting September 24, 2026. The competition showcases world-class talent, fierce rivalries, and unmatched arena atmospheres across iconic venues worldwide.

From historic powerhouse matchups to high-stakes Play-In and Playoff showdowns, every single fixture carries huge significance. Fans can look forward to seeing basketball powerhouses like Real Madrid, Panathinaikos, Olympiacos, and Fenerbahce compete for continental glory.

GOAL provides all the details you need to secure your seat for top EuroLeague action. Discover fixture dates, official ticket outlets, secondary market options, and how to get your tickets today.

When is EuroLeague Basketball?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Sep 24, 2026 at 20:00 Dubai Basketball vs Real Madrid Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Tickets Sep 24, 2026 at 19:00 Hapoel Tel Aviv vs Bayern Munich Shlomo Group Arena, Tel Aviv Tickets Sep 24, 2026 at 20:00 Crvena zvezda vs Žalgiris Kaunas Belgrade Arena, Belgrade Tickets Sep 24, 2026 at 21:15 Panathinaikos vs Paris Basketball Telekom Center, Athens Tickets Sep 24, 2026 at 20:30 Saski Baskonia vs Olympiacos Fernando Buesa Arena, Vitoria-Gasteiz Tickets Sep 24, 2026 at 20:30 FC Barcelona vs Anadolu Efes Palau Blaugrana, Barcelona Tickets Sep 24, 2026 at 20:45 LDLC ASVEL vs Maccabi Tel Aviv LDLC Arena, Lyon Tickets Sep 25, 2026 at 20:00 Beşiktaş vs Valencia Basket Beşiktaş GAİN Complex, Istanbul Tickets Sep 25, 2026 at 20:45 Fenerbahce vs Virtus Bologna Ulker Sports Arena, Istanbul Tickets Sep 25, 2026 at 20:45 KK Partizan vs Olimpia Milano Belgrade Arena, Belgrade Tickets Sep 29, 2026 at 20:00 Dubai Basketball vs FC Barcelona Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Tickets Sep 29, 2026 at 20:00 Anadolu Efes vs Real Madrid Basketball Development Centre, Istanbul Tickets Sep 29, 2026 at 20:00 Žalgiris Kaunas vs Olympiacos Žalgirio Arena, Kaunas Tickets Sep 29, 2026 at 20:45 Fenerbahce vs Bayern Munich Ulker Sports Arena, Istanbul Tickets Sep 29, 2026 at 20:00 Crvena zvezda vs Hapoel Tel Aviv Belgrade Arena, Belgrade Tickets Sep 29, 2026 at 20:30 Olimpia Milano vs Virtus Bologna Mediolanum Forum, Milan Tickets Sep 29, 2026 at 20:30 Valencia Basket vs Saski Baskonia Roig Arena, Valencia Tickets Sep 29, 2026 at 20:45 Paris Basketball vs KK Partizan adidas arena, Paris Tickets Sep 30, 2026 at 21:05 Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Beşiktaş Menora Mivtachim Arena, Tel Aviv Tickets Sep 30, 2026 at 21:15 Panathinaikos vs LDLC ASVEL Telekom Center, Athens Tickets Oct 01, 2026 at 19:00 Hapoel Tel Aviv vs Real Madrid Shlomo Group Arena, Tel Aviv Tickets Oct 01, 2026 at 20:00 Crvena zvezda vs Anadolu Efes Belgrade Arena, Belgrade Tickets Oct 01, 2026 at 20:30 Virtus Bologna vs Olympiacos SuperTennis Arena, Bologna Tickets Oct 01, 2026 at 20:45 Paris Basketball vs Žalgiris Kaunas adidas arena, Paris Tickets Oct 02, 2026 at 20:00 Beşiktaş vs FC Barcelona Beşiktaş GAİN Complex, Istanbul Tickets Oct 02, 2026 at 20:45 Fenerbahce vs Dubai Basketball Ulker Sports Arena, Istanbul Tickets Oct 02, 2026 at 20:00 LDLC ASVEL vs Valencia Basket LDLC Arena, Lyon Tickets Oct 02, 2026 at 20:00 Bayern Munich vs KK Partizan BMW Park, Munich Tickets Oct 02, 2026 at 21:15 Panathinaikos vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Telekom Center, Athens Tickets Oct 02, 2026 at 20:30 Saski Baskonia vs Olimpia Milano Fernando Buesa Arena, Vitoria-Gasteiz Tickets Oct 07, 2026 at 20:45 Paris Basketball vs LDLC ASVEL Adidas Arena, Paris Tickets Oct 08, 2026 at 20:00 Dubai Basketball vs Crvena zvezda Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Tickets Oct 08, 2026 at 20:00 Bayern Munich vs Virtus Bologna BMW Park, Munich Tickets Oct 08, 2026 at 21:00 Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Olimpia Milano Menora Mivtachim Arena, Tel Aviv Tickets Oct 08, 2026 at 21:15 Panathinaikos vs Fenerbahce Telekom Center, Athens Tickets Oct 08, 2026 at 20:30 Valencia Basket vs Hapoel Tel Aviv Roig Arena, Valencia Tickets Oct 08, 2026 at 20:45 Real Madrid vs KK Partizan Movistar Arena, Madrid Tickets Oct 09, 2026 at 21:15 Olympiacos vs Anadolu Efes Peace and Friendship Stadium, Piraeus Tickets Oct 09, 2026 at 20:30 FC Barcelona vs Žalgiris Kaunas Palau Blaugrana, Barcelona Tickets Oct 09, 2026 at 20:30 Saski Baskonia vs Beşiktaş Fernando Buesa Arena, Vitoria-Gasteiz Tickets

Where to buy EuroLeague Basketball tickets?

Official tickets can be purchased directly through the official Euroleague Basketball ticketing portal and individual host club box offices. These platforms serve as primary distributors for face-value tickets during pre-sale and general sale windows.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats.

How much are EuroLeague Basketball tickets?

Standard ticket prices on official host club portals typically start at $20 for general admission upper-tier seating, varying based on the host city, match category, and opponent.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats.

Everything you need to know about EuroLeague Basketball

Euroleague Basketball is the premier European professional basketball club competition, widely regarded as the most competitive league outside the NBA. The league operates on a full round-robin schedule followed by Play-In games, best-of-five Playoff series, and the spectacular season-ending Final Four.

Key tournament highlights and rules to know include: