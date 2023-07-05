Ethan Nwaneri is going nowhere! Record-breaking Arsenal youngster signs scholarship contract to end transfer links with Man City and Chelsea

Highly-rated Arsenal teenager Ethan Nwaneri has committed his future to the club by signing a scholarship contract with the Gunners.

Nwaneri signs deal with Gunners

Had attracted interest from Man City & Chelsea

Made Premier League debut at 15

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal have announced that Nwaneri is one of 13 players who will form their new group of scholars and will train and work at London Colney over the next two seasons under staff which includes former players Jack Wilshere and Per Mertesacker.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nwaneri is one of the most exciting talents on Arsenal's books and had attracted interest from Manchester City and Chelsea. The Gunners are also hoping he can sign a professional contract when he turns 17 in March 2024. The teenager made his Premier League debut in September last season, becoming the youngest-ever player to feature in the competition at the age of just 15 years and 181 days.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Academy manager Mertesacker is looking forward to watching Nwaneri and the rest of the scholars develop in north London. Myles Lewis-Skelly is also among those to have been handed a contract after weeks of speculation over his future at the club.

“A huge congratulations to all of our new first year scholars. This is the next step in their exciting journey and I’m personally looking forward to witnessing their continued progression with us," he said. "As they start this new chapter, our Academy colleagues will continue to work alongside each player to support and guide whenever they need us. We want to make them not only the best footballers they can be, but also the best people that they can be, and develop them all into Strong Young Gunners. This is a really promising group of players and we all look forward to seeing their continued development with us."

WHAT NEXT? Nwaneri has not featured for Arsenal's first team since his initial bow against Brentford. However, he will be hoping for more first-team minutes in Mikel Arteta's side in the new campaign.