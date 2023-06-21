'Get yourself a new shirt!' - Erling Haaland teases Man Utd fans on return to boyhood club Byrne

Erling Haaland has been filmed telling a Manchester United fan to "get another shirt" after asking the Manchester City star for a selfie.

Young fans approached Haaland

One wearing a United shirt

Striker covered up his badge

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland was approached by a gaggle of young fans, including one in a United shirt, as he returned to boyhood club Byrne. He asked for a selfie and while the City striker obliged, he then covered up the United badge and said: "Wait, take the picture now. Take another picture like that." He then jokingly added: "Get yourself a new shirt!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland enjoyed a spectacular season for City and scored 52 goals in 53 games as the club swept all before them to win the treble. Famously, he could have joined United, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recommending the Norway international to the club in 2018, when he would have cost just £4m ($5.1m).

WHAT NEXT? Haaland has been playing for Norway but will return to City for pre-season; they face Bayern Munich on July 26.