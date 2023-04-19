Erling Haaland set to be offered new Man City contract after removal of £150m release clause

Erling Haaland is reportedly set to be offered a new contract by Manchester City following the removal of his £150 million release clause.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old striker joined Manchester City in the summer for £51m from Borussia Dortmund, with a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave Etihad Stadium for £150m in the summer of 2024 if a club was ready to pay the amount and he wanted a move. However, according to The Athletic, the clause was specifically linked with the future of Pep Guardiola and since the manager committed himself until 2025 back in November, the club is now preparing a new contract for the player.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The exact terms of Haaland's new contract offer are not yet known and hence it remains unclear whether a similar release clause could kick in at a later stage during his stint with City.

His current deal runs until the summer of 2027 and after a brilliant start to his career in England, the club is eager to extend his stay, with the Norwegian also open to fresh talks.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Haaland has been linked with Real Madrid in the past as he reportedly harbours an ambition to join the Spanish giants at some point in his career. However, after scoring 47 goals in 40 matches across all competitions in his debut season, he has no intention to leave City just yet.

WHAT NEXT? Haaland has a job to do against Bayern Munich in the second leg of City's Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday evening at the Allianz Arena.