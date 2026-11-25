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Erling Haaland has admitted that Manchester City must drastically raise their game if they are to take anything from Sunday's high-stakes trip to the Emirates Stadium. The Norwegian superstar is eagerly anticipating another physical battle with Gabriel, though he acknowledges that a defeat would see City fall nine points behind the league leaders.

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The battle of the heavyweights

Manchester City's spearhead Haaland is ready to renew his fierce individual rivalry with Arsenal defender Gabriel this weekend, despite his side's recent struggles for consistency. The striker has failed to find the back of the net in his last three outings, yet he remains excited about the prospect of testing himself against the division's most resolute backline. City head into the clash at the Emirates Stadium having won just one of their previous seven games in all competitions, while a defeat would leave them nine points adrift of the Premier League leaders, Arsenal.

'It is always good to play against the best teams. Arsenal have been the best team in the last year and one of the best teams in the last five years and, yes, it's always fun to play against Gabriel,' the Norwegian marksman told the club's official website.

'But we have to perform better. We need a top performance on Sunday. It is the most difficult game of the season, to go to the champions away, so we need everyone to have a top performance to get something out of the game,' Haaland added in his assessment of the upcoming fixture.

Maresca searches for defensive balance

Manchester City continue to struggle for consistency, having gone four Premier League matches without a victory before being held to a frustrating 2-2 draw by Napoli in the Champions League at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday. Enzo Maresca's men found themselves behind twice in the second half, with former Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund and Noa Lang finding the net for the visitors, either side of Ayyoub Bouaddi's equaliser. Rayan Cherki rescued a point for the hosts with an impressive solo effort four minutes from time, although City's overall performance left plenty to be desired.

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Reflecting on the recent change in fortunes, manager Maresca noted the contrast between his side's early-season defensive solidity and their current vulnerability. 'In this moment it is like this. In the first 10 games we didn't concede, we always scored first and then in this moment it is exactly in the opposite way,' the Italian explained.

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Statistical dominance vs clinical results

Maresca remains adamant that his players have not lost their self-belief despite their four-game winless run in the Premier League. City made an impressive start to the campaign, winning their opening seven league matches, but their performances have dipped significantly over the past month, with a lack of creativity going forward and costly defensive mistakes undermining their results.

'We just need to find a way to avoid that, but I don't think it affects the players in terms of confidence,' Maresca said when discussing the defensive dip. 'Avoiding goals, that is important, but on the ball all the numbers, all the stats, are for us. The main thing is the balance between what we concede and what we create.'

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The title race landscape

The stakes for Sunday's showdown at the Emirates are incredibly high given the current league standings. Arsenal occupy the top spot with 28 points from 11 games, while Manchester City sit third on 22 points, level with Brighton. City will then face a demanding run of fixtures, hosting Leeds United on December 2 before travelling to take on Brentford three days later. They will round off the busy schedule with a Champions League trip to Camp Nou to face Barcelona on December 8.