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Erling Haaland cut a dejected figure as he delivered a brutally honest assessment of Manchester City’s current struggles following a 2-2 draw with Napoli. The Norwegian striker admitted that a sense of doubt is creeping into the squad as they struggle to maintain their usual dominant standards.

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City fight back twice in frustrating Etihad stalemate

Manchester City's poor run of form continued as Enzo Maresca's side were held to a 2-2 draw by Napoli at the Etihad Stadium. The Italian visitors twice took the lead through Rasmus Hojlund and Noa Lang, forcing the hosts to battle back on both occasions.

Second-half goals from Ayyoub Bouaddi and Rayan Cherki eventually salvaged a point for City. However, the result leaves them sixth in the Champions League table, clinging onto an automatic qualification spot by a single point.

Haaland delivers stark verdict on City's lack of control

Speaking to TNT Sports after the final whistle, a visibly downbeat Haaland admitted City fell well below their usual standards. "We tried to push but we couldn't. It's not good enough," he said. "We let them in too easily and were unable to control or attack the game as we want.

"Football can be so difficult and easy. When you win games, everything is easy, and you know exactly what to do, when you don't win you start to question everything. The perfect thing would be to don't think, but it's difficult in these moments."

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In a separate interview with beIN Sports, the striker confessed he was struggling to pinpoint the root of City's problems. "We managed to come back two times but we demand more, we have to do better, we have to find some ways to make us control the game more and perform in a better way," he added. "I have no idea what we were missing, but you could feel it in the last few games that there’s something that’s not clicking fully and we have to find out and we have to stay positive and we have to get the best out of every single player."

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Goal drought and off-field scrutiny test City's resolve

The stalemate extends City's winless streak to four matches across all competitions, following a 3-1 loss to Nottingham Forest and a 1-1 draw with Fulham. Haaland's own form mirrors the team's dip, with the 26-year-old failing to score in four straight appearances after hitting 14 goals in his opening 12 games.

Off-field uncertainty around the club's 115 charges case also lingers over the dressing room, with pundit Gary Neville warning earlier this month after the Forest defeat that the drama could begin to "seep in". Despite the pressure, Haaland urged his team-mates to respond: "We have so much quality. It's about getting that quality out of every single player. We have to regroup to stay positive and bring the energy on the pitch."

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Daunting Premier League trip to Arsenal awaits

Maresca's side have little time to dwell on their European frustration as they visit reigning Premier League champions Arsenal next. Making that trip without a win in four games poses a major test for a squad lacking rhythm.

Haaland acknowledged the scale of the task ahead, saying: "We go to the champions next. The most difficult game of the season. We need a top, top performance."