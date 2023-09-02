Erling Haaland breaks another record! Man City striker becomes fastest to reach 50 goals and assists in Premier League with starring role against Fulham

Erling Haaland has set another record by becoming the fastest Premier League player to reach 50 goals and assists, after scoring three against Fulham.

Man City striker scored twice

Also laid on an assist

Haaland breaks Andy Cole's record

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland has become the fastest player to reach the mark since Cole did so in 43 games. The Norway international achieved the feat in just 39 appearances. He laid on the assist for Julian Alvarez's opener, and then scored twice himself, one a slotted finish and the second a penalty. He then made it 51 when he added a third later in the game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland has been in red-hot form already this season, scoring six times in just four games, having netted 52 goals in 53 games in all competitions last term. His form will be central to City's title challenge.

WHAT NEXT? City play West Ham next weekend.

