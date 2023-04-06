Erik ten Hag explains why Anthony Martial didn’t start for Man Utd after Wout Weghorst was dropped against Brentford

Erik ten Hag has explained why Anthony Martial did not start for Manchester United against Brentford despite Wout Weghorst dropping to the bench.

WHAT HAPPENED? Changes to the Red Devils’ attack were expected on Wednesday after going three Premier League games without a goal. Weghorst has contributed to those toothless displays, with the Netherlands international – who was taken on loan in January – registering just two efforts through 19 appearances. He was named among the substitutes against Brentford, after making the starting XI in all of his previous outings, with Jadon Sancho included from the off as Marcus Rashford – who grabbed the only goal in a 1-0 win – once again being asked to lead the line as a central striker.

WHAT THEY SAID: Explaining why fit Martial was not selected down the middle, allowing Rashford to remain on the flanks, United boss Ten Hag told reporters: “He was an option but I don't think in this moment he is game fit enough to have a start. And there is also prevention. Obviously, when you see Anthony Martial's record over the last years, you have to be really careful to plan it. So I don't want to take that risk because I know when he is on the pitch he has a great impact on our performance.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag added, with Rashford netting his 28th goal of the season and Sancho proving once again that he can operate anywhere along the frontline: “I think also you can take in that discussion, that debate, Jadon Sancho. But I'm sure when they are three or four on the pitch we have a very good frontline. A lot of creativity, a lot of intelligence, a lot of pace, a lot of togetherness, I think then we create more, we will have more of a threat.

"And the balance of that frontline will be good. But obviously you have to play more together. So happy it looks like he (Martial) is back and hopefully he stays fit until the end of the season and we can play him. But we have seen with others we have results, we proved that, that we are there and Anthony Martial is often not available but still we are there.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: Martial did step off the bench against the Bees, in what was just his 16th appearance of the season, with the 27-year-old France international having suffered five separate injuries in the 2022-23 campaign that have kept him stuck on the sidelines for long periods.

WHAT NEXT? United, who remain fourth in the Premier League table but are level on points with Newcastle, will be back in action on Saturday when playing host to relegation-threatened Everton.