'It's up to me'- Erik ten Hag speaks out on Man Utd captaincy with Harry Maguire set to lose armband

Erik ten Hag insisted that he will decide the club's captain, dismissing the idea of a squad vote as Harry Maguire is set to lose armband.

Ten Hag asserts his authority on captaincy decision

Maguire is likely to lose the captaincy

Squad vote ruled out by Ten Hag

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United manager has made it clear that he will call the shots on who wears the captain's armband, asserting his authority over the captaincy situation. While Maguire has been the club captain since January 2020, he has gone down the pecking order, behind Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, and full-back Luke Shaw, due to his poor form which saw Bruno Fernandes sporting the armband in his place for the bulk of the 2022-23 season. Moreover, it has been reported that United are interested to put him up for sale this summer and have placed a £50m price tag on the player.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked if there would be a squad vote to decide United's captain, Ten Hag snapped: "No, I don’t let the dressing room vote. It is up to me.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Dutch manager also stressed that United need to wrap up Andre Onana as quickly as possible after having submitted a fresh bid worth €50m (£34m/$44m) for the Cameroonian.

“Of course (it’s important to sign Onana quickly). Goalkeeper is a key position, but I am happy with the players we have now," Ten Hag added.

He is also counting on Dean Henderson who has returned to Old Trafford after spending the last season on loan at Nottingham Forest. Although he was kept out of the matchday squad in the first friendly win over Leeds, the shot-stopper will continue in the ranks if Onana does not arrive.

On being pressed if Henderson is in his plans, the manager replied, "Yes of course. I followed him through the season."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

(C)GettyImages

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United will return to action in their second pre-season friendly against Lyon on July 19 at the Murrayfield Stadium in Scotland.