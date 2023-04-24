Erik ten Hag snubbed Wout Weghorst penalty request in Man Utd’s FA Cup semi-final shootout win over Brighton

Wout Weghorst has revealed that he was snubbed by Erik ten Hag when asking to take one of Manchester United penalties in a shootout with Brighton.

Cup clash decided on spot-kicks

Dutch striker put his name forward

Ended up converting sudden death strike

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils saw their FA Cup semi-final clash with the Seagulls go all the way to spot-kicks after 120 goalless minutes at Wembley Stadium. Five volunteers were required to step up and set the tone for United from 12 yards, with Weghorst offering his services only to find himself overlooked by a fellow Dutchman that instead sent him up sixth – one effort before Solly March missed and Victor Lindelof crashed home the decisive effort for Ten Hag’s side.

WHAT THEY SAID: Weghorst told reporters afterwards: “I wanted to take one, I wanted to take one of the first five. But the trainer decided this. But, yeah, I’m glad I could contribute to today so personally that’s a good feeling.”

The Netherlands international added on booking a historic final derby date with Manchester City: “It’s great, that was our goal and our goal for today in general. It’s really good to be in the final. Of course it’s a different tournament, a different trophy [compared to the Europa League] and we’re disappointed from that. We said we wanted to win three trophies, so that was a really big disappointment.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United slipped out of the Europa League at the quarter-final stage when suffering a 5-2 aggregate defeat to Sevilla, but they have already brought their six-year wait for major silverware to a close this season when seeing off Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The Red Devils will be hoping to avoid more penalty drama when facing City in the FA Cup final on June 3, while Weghorst is still playing for his future at Old Trafford after joining United on a short-term loan deal in the January transfer window.