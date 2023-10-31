Is Erik ten Hag running scared? Man Utd boss opts against addressing media ahead of Newcastle Carabao Cup clash

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has chosen not to speak to the media ahead of his under-pressure side's Carabao Cup clash with Newcastle United.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ten Hag is under immense scrutiny as his side sit eighth in the Premier League, 11 points off leaders Tottenham after 10 games, and they suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to rivals Manchester City at the weekend. Now, ahead of a crunch game with the Magpies on Wednesday at 8.15pm, the former Ajax manager has opted out of attending his pre-match press conference. Unlike in the Premier League, teams aren't obliged to speak to a media audience in this competition.

This is not unheard of, however. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly sent his assistant, Pep Lijnders, to do their pre-match media duties for cup competitions and last season Ten Hag only did a handful of Carabao Cup press conferences, including the two semi-final legs against Nottingham Forest and before their final with Newcastle, a game they won 2-0. He also didn't hold a press conference ahead of the Red Devils' third-round contest with Crystal Palace in September. Incidentally, The Mirror claims United aren't happy with Premier League plans for more interview access to be written into TV contacts as part of upcoming rights deals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Regardless of Ten Hag not calling a press conference for this match, United are struggling this season. New signings Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, and Andre Onana have not set the world alight and recruits from last season, such as Casemiro, Anthony, and Christian Eriksen are struggling this term. With the uncertainty hanging over the club with the Glazers mulling over whether to sell a minority stake to Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and the feud between Jadon Sancho and Ten Hag, this all makes for a recipe of trouble for the Premier League giants.

WHAT NEXT? Cup holders United host Eddie Howe's side at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, before taking on Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.