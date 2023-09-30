Full Premier League debut incoming! Erik ten Hag throws new signing Sofyan Amrabat into his starting line-up for Crystal Palace clash

Sofyan Amrabat has been handed his full Premier League debut in Manchester United's clash with Crystal Palace.

United make four changes for Palace

Amrabat makes full Premier League debut

Red Devils beat the Eagles 3-0 on Tuesday

WHAT HAPPENED? The Moroccan international made his full United debut in the Red Devils' 3-0 Carabao Cup win over the Eagles on Tuesday and now has been handed a starting role again, this time in the Premier League for the first time. United have made four changes to the side that beat Roy Hodgson's men in midweek, with Victor Lindelof, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, and Rasmus Hojlund all coming in, and Harry Maguire, Hannibal Mejbri, Alejandro Garnacho, and Anthony Martial dropping to the bench. Facundo Pellistri makes his first Premier League start and Amrabat, who signed from Fiorentina this summer on a season-long loan, is likely to start at left-back again.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Erik ten Hag's team sit ninth in the table, six points off the top four. If they want to boost their chances of finishing in the Champions League spots, a win against Palace would help towards that goal. They are nine points behind bitter rivals Manchester City and seven adrift of second-placed Liverpool after just six matches.

WHAT NEXT? The match at Old Trafford gets underway at 3pm today. On Tuesday, United take on Galatasaray in the Champions League.