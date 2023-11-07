'It's hard work' - Erik ten Hag explains Antony's poor Man Utd form with Brazilian yet to register goal or assist this season

Erik ten Hag has explained why Antony has been performing poorly and stated that the player needs to work hard to regain form.

WHAT HAPPENED? It has been more than a year since Antony moved to Manchester United from Ajax for a whopping £85 million ($99m) transfer fee but the Brazilian is yet to adapt to the English conditions. After managing just eight goals and three assists in 44 appearances in his debut season, the winger has failed to either score or provide an assist in the ongoing campaign thus far.

While explaining what has gone wrong with the former Ajax player, manager Ten Hag suggested that his sudden absence from the squad in between the season, due to off-field incidents, broke the player's rhythm and he now has to work hard in training to regain his form.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Ten Hag said: "[He was] out for a couple of weeks so that broke the rhythm. Had a good pre-season but had a break so now has to get himself back in good form. It's hard work."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 23-year-old had to sit out for four matches in September after it emerged that the player was facing a police investigation in England after being accused of assault by his former girlfriend.

