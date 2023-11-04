'I don't understand it' - Erik ten Hag baffled by criticism of Bruno Fernandes after captain turns match-winner again for Man Utd at Fulham

Erik ten Hag hit out at Bruno Fernandes' critics after the Manchester United skipper scored yet another winner against Fulham.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese midfielder's last-minute strike helped United pick up a hard-fought win over Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday. This was Fernandes' third goal of the season and incidentally, all three strikes proved to be the winning goals for the club.

Heaping praise on his captain after the match, manager Erik ten Hag slammed the player's critics and stated that the 29-year-old leads by example on the pitch.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, the United boss said, "I don't understand it (the criticism). Everyone makes mistakes and no one is perfect, but he does very good things. He shows every time that he is an example as a captain. You saw today his work, his pressing, and he scored, so he's immensely important for us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After the Red Devils' 3-0 loss in the Manchester derby, club legend and former captain Roy Keane hit out at the former Sporting player and raised questions about his leadership abilities.

WHAT NEXT? After a much-needed win in the Premier League, Ten Hag's side will now face Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday.