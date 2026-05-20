How to buy England vs Croatia tickets: World Cup ticket prices, AT&T Stadium information & more

World Cup Group L bursts into life in Texas on June 17 with a terrific tussle between two European elites: England vs Croatia.

This will be the second time the pair have met at a World Cup tournament, and if the first match-up was anything to go by, we are set for a thriller. Eight years ago, Croatia saw off England in extra time to book their place in the 2018 Final.

Let GOAL give you all the ticket information for the England vs Croatia World Cup match in Arlington at the at AT&T Stadium, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the England vs Croatia World Cup match?

What is England’s World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (kick-off) Venue Tickets Wed, June 17 England vs Croatia (3pm CDT) AT&T Stadium (Arlington) Tickets Tue, June 23 England vs Ghana (4pm ET) Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) Tickets Sat, June 27 England vs Panama (5pm ET) MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey) Tickets

What is Croatia’s World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (kick-off) Venue Tickets Wed, June 17 Croatia vs England (3pm CDT) AT&T Stadium (Arlington) Tickets Tue, June 23 Croatia vs Panama (7pm ET) BMO Field (Toronto) Tickets Sat, June 27 Croatia vs Ghana (5pm ET) Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) Tickets

How to buy England vs Croatia World Cup tickets

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets via the FIFA site since September 2025.

The last official phase of World Cup ticket sales, the Last-Minute Sales Phase, began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament.

Didn't get a ticket in the first phases? Here are all the resale options below:

The official channel is the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets. The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, reopened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

It is available to Canadian, American and international residents, while the FIFA Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA) is intended for residents of Mexico.

Third-party sellers, such as StubHub , will also have World Cup 2026 ticket availability.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

England vs Croatia World Cup tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Official prices have fluctuated throughout the various ticket releases/sales phases. The early estimates for group matches that excluded host nations were $60 - $620.

Keep tabs on FIFA’s World Cup ticket portals for additional information and on third-party selling sites such as StubHub for current availability.

England vs Croatia head-to-head record

England vs Croatia World Cup prediction

England may be unbeaten in their previous three match-ups against Croatia, but their World Cup 2018 semi-final loss still hurts and they’ll be aiming to avenge that defeat in their Group F opener in Arlington.

There’s little doubt that England will be one of the best supported teams at FIFA World Cup 2026. As well as the huge numbers expected to jet across the Atlantic in the summer, they'll also have a large number of supporters based in North America already.

While the wait for England’s first major international tournament triumph since 1966 continues, their consistent performances on the big stage underlines their status as one of Europe’s (and the world’s) elite football teams. It’s also one of the reasons why fans keep flocking to see them play and why demand for England tickets is always high.

Despite some below-par performances during the early stages of their World qualifying campaign, including 1-0 and 2-0 wins over Andorra, England grew in confidence under Thomas Tuchel's tutelage. They finished top of their group with eight wins from eight starts, scoring 22 times and conceding none and became the first European side to seal a World Cup Finals berth.

Croatia themselves were a dominant force during qualifying. Zlatko Dalic's Vatreni remained unbeaten and finished top of their group, winning seven of their eight games. In fact, they only dropped points when drawing 0-0 in Prague against Czech Republic.

The Croats may have an ageing squad, but their vast experience could prove decisive. Having reached the semi-finals at back-to-back World Cups, their chances cannot be dismissed too lightly.

Where is England vs Croatia?

AT&T Stadium is a retractable roof stadium in Arlington, Texas, which opened in 2009. While its main tenants are the Dallas Cowboys of NFL fame, the venue has been used for a variety of other activities, such as concerts, basketball games, rodeos and professional wrestling (WWE) events.

AT&T Stadium will be one of 11 US stadiums to host FIFA World Cup 2026 matches. With a seated capacity of 94,000, it will be the largest venue used during the tournament. As well as England vs Croatia, AT&T Stadium will stage four other group encounters and four knockout matches, including one of the semi-finals.