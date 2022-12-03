'I'm a 10' - England's Phil Foden admits he prefers to play through the middle amid debate about his best position
- Foden started and scored against Wales
- Has been debate over his best position
- City man reveals No. 10 is preferred role
WHAT HAPPENED? The Three Lions and Manchester City star joked that even he wasn't sure where he wanted to play, before deciding that just behind the striker would be his preference. Foden did highlight that he is more than capable of playing out wide, his current England position, but feels he would be better utilised through the middle.
WHAT THEY SAID: "I don't even know! Everywhere," Foden joked. "I feel like I'm a 10, whether it's now or in the future, behind the striker, getting on the ball and trying to make things happen. I'm playing more out wide and I can do that job as well. At the same time I do like playing wide because you score more goals and get in the box a lot more."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having failed to start in England's first two group matches, Southgate chose to put Foden in his starting line-up against Wales amid clamour for his involvement, and the City starlet soon repaid his manager's faith. Foden got his first ever World Cup goal to score England's second in a 3-0 win, and his constant offensive threat has given the Three Lions boss a difficult decision ahead of their last-16 tie against Senegal on Sunday.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
DID YOU KNOW? Foden helped England finish top of their World Cup group for the first time since 2006, when they were eventually eliminated by Portugal at the quarter-final stage.
WHAT NEXT FOR FODEN? The 22-year-old will be hoping to start only his second game of the tournament when England face Senegal on Sunday, with a place in the World Cup quarter-finals on the line.
Editors' Picks
- Musiala doesn't deserve it to end like this! Germany winners, losers & ratings as it's yet ANOTHER World Cup failure - and don't mention the VAR
- Wow... just wow! Spain winners, losers & ratings as La Roja ride their luck to set up Morocco last-16 showdown on a night that belonged to Japan
- Rashford or Saka, and what about Foden? The big England decisions Southgate must make against Senegal
- Player of the Tournament Power Rankings: Bruno, Mbappe and Messi among the early frontrunners