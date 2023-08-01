'I felt free' - England star Lauren James reacts to all-time great Women's World Cup performance against China

Lauren James has reacted to England's 6-1 win over China in their final Women's World Cup group game on Tuesday.

England topped Group D with a 100% record

James at heart of victory over China

Looking forward to knockout stages

WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea forward netted a brace for herself in the win over China on Tuesday and would have had a wonderful hat trick if it wasn't for an offside given by VAR. She described that as 'frustrating' but it proved immaterial in the end as Sarina Weigman's side made light work of their last group game with James the centre of attention.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to ITV after the game, the forward said: "Happy for the team, everyone’s buzzing and we’re looking forward to going into the next round. I felt free, Whether I’m on the wing or in the middle I’m happy to be on the pitch playing and enjoying my football, I’m happy that I can contribute to goals as well. Each day, each game I’m looking to improve and get better. There’s many more years of improvement, I can always get better. I just need to stay focused and hope that can happen."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The pressure was off the Lionesses going into the final game of Group D after the 1-0 win over Denmark on matchday two. Of course, the player to grab the winner in that one was James herself. Her three-goal haul thus far has her second in the goalscoring ranks, one behind Japan's Hinata Miyazawa.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR JAMES? After grabbing three goals in her last two, there's little doubt that, barring any injuries between now and then, James will be starting England's round of 16 tie against Nigeria on August 7.