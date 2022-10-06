England injury blow: Man City boss Guardiola unsure if Walker will make World Cup

Pep Guardiola has cast doubt over Kyle Walker's chances of featuring for England at the World Cup after revealing the full extent of his derby injury.

Walker injured in Manchester derby

Sat out City's dominant UCL victory

A doubt for World Cup in Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? Walker missed out as Manchester City thrashed Copenhagen 5-0 in the Champions League after picking up an injury in their 6-3 derby win over Manchester United at the weekend.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's something abdominal and he will be a while out," Guardiola admitted to reporters after his side's latest European win: "I don't know [how long]. I cannot say anything else. We have to speak to the doctors. Hopefully he can get back like Kalvin [Phillips].

"I know how important the World Cup is for the players but honestly I don't know right now."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Walker could now be a major doubt for the Qatar tournament. It was widely anticipated that he would be called up as a key part of Gareth Southgate's plans, with the 32-year-old having won 70 caps for England to date.

WHAT NEXT FOR WALKER? The defender will have all eyes on recovering from his injury setback as quickly as possible with the World Cup getting underway in just over a month's time on November 20.