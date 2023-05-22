England boss Gareth Southgate contacts Arsenal star Ben White over international recall following sudden World Cup exit

England coach Gareth Southgate has contacted Ben White to discuss the Arsenal star's international future after his surprise exit from the World Cup.

White made shock England departure

FA claimed exit due to 'personal reasons'

Southgate asks if White will return

WHAT HAPPENED? The defender left the England camp after the group stage of the tournament in Qatar last year for what the Football Association said were "personal reasons". There were reports that a clash with assistant coach Steve Holland were behind his sudden departure, but Southgate refused to comment on the claims.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: White has made just four appearances for England since his 2021 debut and did not feature at all at the World Cup before he left. He was not part of the squad for the Euro 2026 qualifying matches against Italy and Ukraine in March, casting further uncertainty over his future.

AND WHAT'S MORE: However, the Daily Mail reports that Southgate has been in touch with the versatile defender to determine whether he would be open to returning to the squad. England return to European Championship qualifying action next month when they take on Malta and North Macedonia and it has not been decided whether White will be part of the squad.

WHAT NEXT FOR WHITE? White will first finish off the Premier League season with Arsenal when they host Wolves on Sunday.