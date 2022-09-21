Nike release England 2022 World Cup kit collection

England turn the clock back to the '90s with these kits

Following the nation's period of mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Nike has unveiled the new home and away kits for the England men's team.

Taking its inspiration from the boldness of the English team, the brand new England 2022 World Cup kit collection highlights the courageous spirit and collective energy through various design choices.

Nike

The England home kit features the signature white base combined with an iconic Blue Void pattern and colour gradient. Plus, a distorted Three Lions graphic on the shoulders, layered with aggressive angles and lines to replicate claw marks.

Nike

The England away kit marks the return of the iconic all-over Challenge Red. The away kit also features a reimagined collar - a signature of the England team - that reveals a knitted Three Lions graphic when the collar is popped for the perfect finishing touch.

England 2022 World Cup Kit price & how to buy

England 2022-23 Stadium Home Men's Shirt

Nike

Get it from Nike for £74.95

England 2022-23 Stadium Home Women's Shirt

Nike

Get it from Nike for £74.95

England 2022-23 Stadium Away Men's Shirt

Nike

Get it from Nike for £74.95

England 2022-23 Stadium Away Women's Shirt

Nike

Get it from Nike for £74.95